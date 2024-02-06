WhatsApp will stop working on 35 devices in 2024

Tegucigalpa, Honduras.- Goodbye to old operating systems: In 2024, WhatsApp Will stop working on devices with operating system Android 4.1 or less and iOS 12 or less. This means that more than 35 different mobile models will lose access to the popular messaging application.
Because The development of WhatsApp software requires a more modern operating system to function properly. Devices with older operating systems may not support new security updates and app features.
Which devices are affected?
Android: Any device running Android 4.1 or earlier. Some specific models from Samsung, LG, Sony, Huawei, ZTE, Archos, Lenovo and Wiko (see full list below).
iPhone: iPhone 5S or lower iPhone 6 or lower iPhone 6S or lower iPhone SE (1st generation)
What can I do if my device is on the list?
-Update your operating system: If your device allows it, update to a version compatible with WhatsApp.
-Change device: If you can’t update your operating system, you need a new phone to use WhatsApp.
-Use WhatsApp Web: You can access WhatsApp from your web browser on a computer.
complete list
Manzana – Any iPhone older than the 6 series (including iPhone 6S, 6S Plus, and SE).
archos : Archos 53 Platinum model.
huawei : Ascend D2, Ascend G740 and Ascend Mate models.
Lenovo : Lenovo A820.
lg :LG Enact and LG Lucid 2 models and various Optimus series devices (L3 II Dual, L5 II, F5, L3 II, L7 II, L5 Dual, L7 Dual, F3, F3Q, L 2 II, L4 II, F6 and F7).
Samsung: Galaxy Ace 2, Galaxy Core, Galaxy S3 Mini, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy X Cover 2 and Galaxy Trend Lite.
Sony : Sony Xperia M.
Wilko : Vico Sync Five and Darknight.
ZTE : ZTE Grand Memo, ZTE Grand S Flex and ZTE V956 – UMI X2.
