WhatsApp will stop working on 35 devices in 2024

Tegucigalpa, Honduras.- Goodbye to old operating systems: In 2024, WhatsApp Will stop working on devices with operating system Android 4.1 or less and iOS 12 or less. This means that more than 35 different mobile models will lose access to the popular messaging application.

Because The development of WhatsApp software requires a more modern operating system to function properly. Devices with older operating systems may not support new security updates and app features.