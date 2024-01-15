WhatsApp will stop working on these cell phones in April. Is yours also in this list?

WhatsApp It is the most used messaging application in the world. Billions of messages are sent every day through this application which is used for both personal and business purposes.

One of the reasons it has remained current over the years is that it makes a series of updates to improve or launch new functions. The problem with this is that over time some devices stop being compatible and this will be the case with some in April.

App, company property Target, shares with users when their electronic devices will not be able to support the changes. And sometimes updates are too heavy for some devices or they do not recognize them, this applies to cell phones with Android operating system as well as iPhone or iOS system.

Based on the above, Starting in April, the cell phones that will be left without access to WhatsApp are all those running Android 5.0 or earlier, an operating system that was launched in 2014. in the matter of iPhone, the platform will only be available for devices that have iOS 12 or later.

List of some models that will be left without WhatsApp Next month includes:

Galaxy Core

Galaxy Trend Lite

galaxy ace 2

Galaxy S3 Mini

Galaxy Trend II

galaxy x cover 2

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L7II

huawei ascend mate

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend D2

sony xperia m

Lenovo A820

Vico Darknight

archos 53 platinum

zte v956

ZTE Grand S Flex

zte grand memo

iPhone 3G

iPhone 3GS

Iphone 4

iPhone 4S

Iphone 5

Iphone 5c

iPhone 6s

iPhone SE

iPhone 6s Plus

What to do if my device is in the above list and will be left without WhatsApp?

The first thing to say is that you will not suddenly lose access to WhatsApp. Even though you will no longer be able to download the latest updates, the platform will still work on your device, you will still be able to send and receive messages, but over time you will start seeing some errors.

In fact, you will probably receive a message in the same application informing you that your device is no longer compatible and recommending a change. Thus, over time you will notice that some elements will no longer be displayed correctly, because your cell phone does not recognize the changes.

If the above happens, before changing your device and moving your account to the new phone, you must first create a backup, this way you will guarantee that your conversations will be shown on your new cell phone.