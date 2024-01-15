WhatsApp will stop working on these cell phones in April. Is yours also in this list?

WhatsApp It is the most used messaging application in the world. Billions of messages are sent every day through this application which is used for both personal and business purposes.
One of the reasons it has remained current over the years is that it makes a series of updates to improve or launch new functions. The problem with this is that over time some devices stop being compatible and this will be the case with some in April.
App, company property Target, shares with users when their electronic devices will not be able to support the changes. And sometimes updates are too heavy for some devices or they do not recognize them, this applies to cell phones with Android operating system as well as iPhone or iOS system.
Based on the above, Starting in April, the cell phones that will be left without access to WhatsApp are all those running Android 5.0 or earlier, an operating system that was launched in 2014. in the matter of iPhone, the platform will only be available for devices that have iOS 12 or later.
List of some models that will be left without WhatsApp Next month includes:
Galaxy Core
Galaxy Trend Lite
galaxy ace 2
Galaxy S3 Mini
Galaxy Trend II
galaxy x cover 2
LG Optimus L3 II Dual
LG Optimus L5 II
LG Optimus F5
LG Optimus L3 II
LG Optimus L7II
huawei ascend mate
Huawei Ascend G740
Huawei Ascend D2
sony xperia m
Lenovo A820
Vico Darknight
archos 53 platinum
zte v956
ZTE Grand S Flex
zte grand memo
iPhone 3G
iPhone 3GS
Iphone 4
iPhone 4S
Iphone 5
Iphone 5c
iPhone 6s
iPhone SE
iPhone 6s Plus
What to do if my device is in the above list and will be left without WhatsApp?
The first thing to say is that you will not suddenly lose access to WhatsApp. Even though you will no longer be able to download the latest updates, the platform will still work on your device, you will still be able to send and receive messages, but over time you will start seeing some errors.
In fact, you will probably receive a message in the same application informing you that your device is no longer compatible and recommending a change. Thus, over time you will notice that some elements will no longer be displayed correctly, because your cell phone does not recognize the changes.
If the above happens, before changing your device and moving your account to the new phone, you must first create a backup, this way you will guarantee that your conversations will be shown on your new cell phone.