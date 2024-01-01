WhatsApp: with artificial intelligence? , cuban news 360

Photo: Shutterstock

Text: Editorial Cuba Noticias 360

Since the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), all digital platforms have attempted to incorporate this technology into their operations. The most recent one is Meta which has already included a new AI button in WhatsApp.

The company, led by Mark Zuckerberg, intends this new functionality to manage and moderate so-called green chat groups. As of now it is in beta function under the name Meta AI.

Meta AI is a suite of applications created by the company, although it is currently a standalone application, it is designed to act as a conversational assistant on WhatsApp. In the near future, Meta AI is expected to be integrated directly into messaging apps, giving users an even more fluid and intuitive experience.

To start using it, you need to install the latest version of WhatsApp Beta, where you will find the Meta AI button to activate it.

Once the beta version of WhatsApp is downloaded, open the application and accept the terms and conditions. It’s important to note that this feature is being gradually enabled for a limited group of beta testers, so it may not be available immediately.

Meta AI has a range of chatbots specializing in different topics, which can help get information and perform various tasks without leaving the application. According to several specialized media, some of the chatbots available include: Free Spirit Friend: a chatbot designed for informal and fun conversations; Prankster: If you need a dose of humor, this chatbot will surprise you with jokes and sarcasm; Big Brother: If you’re looking for advice or useful information, this chatbot will act as your virtual Big Brother.

Apart from specialized chatbots, Meta AI also allows you to ask questions on a specific topic without resorting to Google. By simply typing “@MetaAI” followed by a question, the assistant will provide you with the information you need.

Other features that it will include are creating images and stickers quickly and easily. Directly from the WhatsApp sticker selector you can explain in detail what is required in a sticker and Meta AI will generate a suitable sticker.