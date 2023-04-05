when and at what time does creative mode 2.0 come out for the battle royale in Mexico and Latin America

Update: creative mode 2.0 will be released after the unveiling of the Unreal Engineand is expected to be available at 11:30 a.m.Mexico time:

These are the schedules to download creative mode 2.0 in Mexico and Latin America:

Mexico: 11:30 a.m.

Peru: 12:30 p.m.

Columbia: 12:30 p.m.

Chile: 02:30 p.m.

Argentina: 02:30 p.m.

Spain: 06:30 p.m.

original note:

A few weeks ago we had the release of Season 2 of Chapter 4 of Fortnite But that doesn’t mean the surprises are over. One of the great promises for Fortnite Mega it’s the launch of creative mode 2.0, the map editor based on Epic Games’ Unreal Engine that will take the creations of the community to a new level. But When and what time does creative mode 2.0 come out in Mexico and Latin America?

When does creative mode 2.0 come out in Fortnite?

will be this Wednesday March 22 that players can download the new version of the Unreal Editor for Fortnitea complement to battle royale so that players can create their own maps with Epic Games tools, such as the acclaimed Unreal Engine 5.

What time does creative mode 2.0 come out in Fortnite

Fortnite creative mode 2.0 can start downloading at 10:00 am, Mexico City time. It can be obtained at no extra cost and it is necessary to have installed Fortnite as well as having an Epic Games account.

These are the schedules to download creative mode 2.0 in Mexico and Latin America:

Mexico: 10:00 a.m.

Peru: 11:00 a.m.

Colombia: 11:00 a.m.

Chile: 01:00 p.m.

Argentina: 01:00 p.m.

Spain: 05:00 p.m.

How to download creative mode 2.0 in Fortnite

Despite being a complement to Fortnite, creative mode 2.0 battle royale has to be downloaded separately on PC. To download Unreal Editor for Fortnite You just have to go to the Epic Games Store and search for this game in the store.

The beginning of the future is built together. 3.22.2023 I Wishlist on EGS now.https://t.co/UgXn1xJSra pic.twitter.com/5oZvhEAYJb — Fortnite Creators (@FNCreate) March 16, 2023

Minimum and recommended requirements for creative mode 2.0 of Fortnite

If you like try creative mode 2.0 Fortnite this is what your PC must have to run the map editor; if you have a computer capable of running the battle royale surely you can use the new creative mode.

Creative 2.0 Minimum Requirements

Windows 10 64-bit operating system

CPU: Core i3-3225 @ 3.3GHz

8GB RAM

Creative 2.0 Recommended Requirements

Windows 10 64-bit operating system

CPU: Core i5-7300U @ 3.5GHz

8GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 960, AMD R9 280, or equivalent DX11-capable GPU

2GB of VRAM

NVMe solid state drive (optional)

Map Chapter 1 and 2 of Fortnite in creative 2.0

With the advent of creative mode 2.0 of Fortnite, Epic Games will make available to download and edit the maps of Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 of the battle royale. This move has generated hundreds of positive comments filled with nostalgia, while also making clear the possibilities that players will be able to find with the map editor.