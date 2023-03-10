when and how the new skin of Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan is unlocked

I am perfectly aware that the news of the recently released Season 2 of Fortnite they’re incredible enough on their own to warrant the act of playing battle royale again. But it is that Epic Games was keeping an ace up its sleeve by way of surprise that nobody saw coming: a new crossover with Attack on Titan.

For this reason and taking into account that we are facing one of those skins that we will want to have yes or yes in our box office of the game, then I leave you with all the information that you have to take into account to know how to unlock it. Let’s go to trouble

When does the Eren Yeager skin from Attack on Titan come out in Fortnite?

Eren's outfit corresponds with the secret reward of the Battle Pass

This implies that it will unlock sometime in the middle of Season 2

Considering that this one will last until June 2, my bet is that it would happen to be available, Possibly at the end of April

How do you unlock the skin?

As an essential requirement, it will be necessary that you buy the Battle Pass Given the will be included in it

As usually happens with all the secret skins of each battle pass, this will be associated with a series of missions that will appear in the game in a few weeks

When we have completed all those missions, we can unlock the skin

When the moment comes, I will bring you another guide on how to complete them so that you can get it quickly and easily

What do you think of Eren Yeager’s skin in Fortnite? I remind you that this crossover will be accompanied by other prominent objects, such as the mythical greeting gesture of the exploration battalion and an object that we can use in games such as the maneuver team. I don’t know about you and you, but I have a crazy hype.