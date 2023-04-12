When and where to watch the Minecraft series online

The day is coming when the Minecraft series JuanSGuarnizo will kick off for the 60 content creators and/or streamers involved in it they go on an adventure. Managed by the latter, but created by Eufonia Studio (a team specialized in designing this type of event, as we have already seen in Squid Craft Games, for example), it will challenge the skills of a select group of players.

JuanSGuarnizo’s Minecraft Hole: when and where to see it

However, today we have not come to talk about that. On this occasion we want to tell you everything you need to know to enjoy the series. For starters, the date and time. As John himself has pointed out, The event has been scheduled for April 12 at 1:00 p.m. in Mexico. Instead, it would be at 9:00 p.m. in Spain in the peninsular time zone.

As far as where we can watch it, it will, as always, be on the channels of the many different guest streamers. Thus, the series can be enjoyed live through JuanSGuarnizo’s Twitch channel, for example, or other guest creators such as Ibai Llanos, AriGamePlays, Riversss or Zorman.

It can be seen completely free of charge, of course, as it will follow the usual idiosyncrasies of any series previously broadcast on Twitch. In the same way, it is very likely that many of the creators will reupload their best moments to their respective YouTube channels, so it can also be followed in these. That said, the participants with whom the series can be seen are: