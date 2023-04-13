when and where will the new gamer event be in Santiago

The latest news in video games, e-sports, geek culture, and a national and international musical grill, is part of what can be found during three days at Gamers City Santander.

During this April 14, 15 and 16 he Movistar Arena will witness the convergence of the gamer fans, who will be able to enjoy –in an unprecedented way– the Final of the Opening 2023 of the Latin American League of League of Legends (LLA)who returns to Chile after three years.

In addition to League of Legends, the event will enjoy the Latin American Final of Free Fireand will be attended by renowned streamers such as Arigameplays and Juan Guarnizo, the composer of the Donkey Kong songs, David Wise, along with figures from the geek world.

As if that were not enough, Gamers City will have the musical presentation of national exponents such as Young Cisterand the presence of renowned international artists: the famous reggaeton producer, Tiny; the Canadian DJ, deadmau5; among others.

Next, we show you the daily program of the event:

Tickets are on sale through the Puntoticket system, and it has daily passes, access for all days, and a “VIP Pass” with exclusive benefits.