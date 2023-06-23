When Beyoncé says ‘let’s go’, daughter Blue (11) dances on stage in the arena. Show

With videoIt was not only a weekend of world stars on the Dutch stages, but also of the children of star singers. After singing in Pinkpop with late daughter Willow, 12, Beyoncé brought her daughter Blue Ivy, 11, as a dancer for a frenzied crowd at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Sunday evening.



marlis van leuwen



19 June. 2023

When a red figure appears behind Beyoncé — one fist raised on the chest, one in the air — the audience goes nuts. Fans recognize her right away: It’s Blue Ivy, the superstar’s 11-year-old daughter. She won’t be there during Queen B’s first concert at the Arena on Saturday evening, but she will be there on Sunday evening. Blue takes a few steps, swaying mass and then like moms’let’s go‘ she says, shaking a leg in her dance moves and during this the mother and daughter have a blast my power,

blue dances along black Parade, which fills his grandmother Tina Lawson with pride. She posts a video on Instagram. ‘My grandson rocks that hair! It jumps and moves. The Renaissance World Tour isn’t the first time that Beyoncé has brought her eldest child on stage: Blue made her debut in Paris on May 26, and then appeared at other concerts in London and Cologne.

Blue on stage with Beyonce in Paris. © Instagram / Beyoncé



The stage is no stranger to the teenager: she was on stage for the first time when she was still in her mother’s womb. Beyoncé announced her pregnancy by proudly rubbing her belly at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.

A few days ago, the public enjoyed Pink with her daughter Willow in Landgraf cover me in the sun sang along She looked uneasily at the crowd, but was rewarded with thunderous applause after one minute of singing.

Coincidentally, we recently spotted another celebrity baby on stage in the Netherlands. Elijah Hewson, vocalist of the Irish band Inhaler, was the support act for Two Arctic Monkeys’ show at the Zigo Dome in early May. None other than U2 singer Bono. Only he was not there: Hewson, at 23, is already on his feet.



