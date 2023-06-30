When Beyoncé says ‘let’s go’, daughter Blue (11) dances on the arena’s stage. Show

With videoIt was not only the weekend of world stars on the Dutch stages, but also the weekend of the children of star singers. After Pink let her daughter Willow, 12, sing at Pinkpop, Beyoncé brought out her daughter Blue Ivy, 11, as a dancer for a wild crowd at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Sunday evening.



June 19 2023

When a red figure appears behind Beyoncé — one fist on the chest, one in the air — the audience goes nuts. Fans recognize her immediately: It’s Blue Ivy, the superstar’s 11-year-old daughter. She won’t be there during Queen B’s first concert at the Arena on Saturday evening, but will be there on Sunday evening. Blue takes a few steps, waves to the marching crowd, and then motherly’let’s go‘ says she, showing off her dance moves and mother and daughter having a blast during my power,

blue dances along black Parade, which fills his grandmother Tina Lawson with pride. She posts a video on Instagram. ‘My grandson twirls those hairs! It jumps and moves.’ The Renaissance World Tour isn’t the first time that Beyoncé has brought her eldest child onstage: Blue made her debut in Paris on May 26, and has since appeared at other shows, including in London and Cologne.

Blue on stage with Beyoncé in Paris. © Instagram/Beyonce



The stage is no stranger to the teenager: her first time on stage was when she was still in her mother’s womb. Beyoncé proudly announced her pregnancy by rubbing her belly at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.

Just a few days ago, the public enjoyed Pink with her daughter Willow in Landgraf cover me in the sun sang along She looked uneasily at the crowd, but after a minute of singing she was rewarded with thunderous applause.

Coincidentally, we recently spotted another celebrity baby on stage in the Netherlands. Eliza Hewson, vocalist of Irish band Inhaler, was the supporting act for two Arctic Monkeys shows at the Ziggo Dome in early May. Son of none other than U2 singer Bono. Only he was not there: Hewson is already on his feet at the age of 23.



