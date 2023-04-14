When do pre-sales for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After” tickets start?

Honoring Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy, New Marvel Cinematic Universe Film Opens in Theaters in November

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After” is one of the most anticipated releases of the year when it comes to Marvel. Promising to honor the legacy of Chadwick Boseman, which left us in 2020, a victim of cancer, the feature premieres on November 10th. But when will tickets go on sale?

If you can’t wait any longer to secure your ticket to check out the sequel to the 2018 feature, you’ll be happy to know that, as announced by Disney last Friday (14), the pre-sale of tickets for “Black Panther” : Wakanda Forever After” starts now this Thursday, October 20thand will include sales for the film’s premiere, which takes place on November 9th.

The plot of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After”, which will end Phase 4, has not yet been revealed, but the film follows the mission of maintaining the legacy of King T’Challalived by the actor Chadwick Boseman. With the death of the king of Wakanda, the protection of the country and its people falls to the queen. ramonda (Angela Bassett) and the princess Shuri (Letitia Wright).

Ryan Coogler returns to the direction of the feature, which will still have the returns of Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke It is martin freeman in the cast. Among the novelties are Tenoch Huerta, Michaela Coel It is Dominique Thorne.

Thorne (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) will make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Riri Williamsthe heroine Iron heartlike this Tenoch Huerta (“Narcos”), responsible for giving life to Dating; It is Michaela Coelfrom “I May Destroy You”, who will interpret Anekaformer combat instructor of dora milaje. The character was entrusted by himself T’Challa to train the warriors in techniques that could fight robots.

During an interview with Total Filmthe producer Nate Moore compared the sequel to “Black Panther” (2018) with the classic “The Godfather”: “It has a little bit of ‘The Godfather’. It feels like I’m going crazy, but it has that feeling of families at war. Because this movie is much about Wakanda finding a place like itself, the world of Talocan, of Namor”, he declared, referring to the submerged country led by the mutant.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is scheduled for release on November 10, 2022 in Brazilian theaters. Watch the trailer below:

