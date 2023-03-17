When do the LCS playoffs start and how to watch them in Spanish?

The games of the ALL 2023 They are leaving you wanting more, but you don’t watch other leagues because you don’t understand the language? We have great news for you. Very soon they will be able to enjoy the games of League of Legends (Lol) of the North American league LCS (League Championship Series) narrated in Spanish, we will tell you the date or when it starts and how to watch the games live.

This will be a completely official broadcast, not a fan-made broadcast.

Who will be the Spanish casters of the LCS games?

In the storytelling talent and analysis of the plays are found teacher andres, Lord Jirall, lenore, Magui Sunshine, Craffer, Raytone and Nachittus

Date When does the LCS North American League start? League of Legends (Lol) and on what dates does it continue?

The first series of ‘playoffs’ will take place between Thursday 23 and Sunday 26 March 2023. They will continue on Thursday 30, Friday 31, Saturday April 8 and Sunday April 9, 2023.

What time do you start the games and how to watch the LCS live

The transmissions of the LCS will begin on the days indicated at 3:30 pm (Colombia, Peru and Ecuador time). You can watch them on the official LLA Twitch and YouTube channels.

Source: Riot Games