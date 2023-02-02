When do the new Fortnite weekly challenges come out?

As a live service title, Fortnite grants players the opportunity to participate in new weekly challenges that are completed for additional XP. Better yet, since XP increases your level, they can be a quick way to collect all the Battle Pass rewards each season. So if you want to hit the coveted level 200 as soon as possible, you’ll need to know when these challenges will be released. This guide will examine when each set of weekly challenges debuts and how long they will remain available in Fortnite.

When are more weekly challenges released in Fortnite?

Since the start of Fortnite Chapter 4, new weekly challenges have dropped every Tuesday at 9am ET, and you can expect this release schedule to stay in place at least until the end of the chapter. Right now, the game will feature a total of seven challenges, each rewarding 16,000 XP upon completion. However, some weekly challenges have up to five stages, but you will still earn this XP reward every time you finish a stage.

Gamepur screenshot

You will also have a large amount of time to complete each set. Thanks to the v23.30 update, all featured weekly challenges will now be available until the end of their respective season. If you’re looking to earn thousands of XP in a short period, it’s recommended that you only take on a batch of weekly challenges at a time. This is because the game rewards players with a 42,000 XP bonus every time three missions are completed in a particular set, which is more than half the XP needed to reach the next Battle Pass tier. .

Keep in mind that doing weekly challenges is just one of many methods of farming XP. Every day you log into Battle Royale, you’ll also discover new daily missions, which even reward your own 15,000 XP bonuses. As of this writing, Chapter 4 Season 1 also features the Oathbound questline, with each of its challenges rewarding 20,000 XP. Currently, the questline asks players to build a Rift Gate on the map by performing a variety of activities, such as equipping The Citadel with tech gear and obtaining alloy parts from metal materials.

