When does Chicharito Hernandez officially arrive at Chivas?

novel between Chicharito Hernandez And this Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara is about to reach its happy ending, because apparently one of the prodigal sons of the Guadalajara team is hours away from concluding his new contract, as various media outlets claim that his representative has already traveled Mexico To close the deal.

This has been seen in recent times javier hernandez personal training usaBecause the Aztec striker uploads it to his network and shows how his recovery will prepare him for his new phase.

In a live broadcast, Javier Hernández announced that he is very happy to arrive at Chivas and that although it is not official yet, his desire is to return to Chivas. Guadalajara And his representative is already arranging everything to become the red and white reinforcement.

“How can I not be excited? I return to the team that gave birth to me, that gave me the opportunity to go out Europe. There have been conversations, as much as it seems there are certainties, there is also as much uncertainty, I know where I have to go and where I want to go Guadalajara“The forward said this without specifying when he would report to the herd to begin training and present.

hernandez balcazar still don’t want to go Guadalajara So as not to raise more doubts, since they have not yet closed their contract and their desire to travel Mexico for his presentation, but while keeping a trainer in Los Angeles and rehabilitating himself.

It was announced last week espn He Chicharito Hernandez had already reached an agreement with ShivajWho told him “yes” and all that was left was to confirm his appointment and bring joy to his fans.

14 years ago, Javier Hernandez decided together george vergaraHoliday Shivaj And start his experience in Europe, as Manchester United took notice of him and the coach at the time, Alex Ferguson. red Devils, When he noticed his scoring propensity despite his youth he requested his services.





The Mexican reacted to his debut on the network with the shirt of the British giant.

Chicharro’s final years as a professional

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez He is not at his best and is far behind that destabilizing player who could change the game at any moment, because in recent years Guadalajara has been said more about what he has done off the field rather than on it. Is.

He suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Chicharito last year and for which he could not continue playing and was cut LA Galaxy, Due to which Hernandez Balcazar is not able to officially return to the playing field and one of his options is to return to the field MX League.

Between the separation from his wife, the little time he spends with his children, his activities as a streamer and some side hustles, the Mexican National Team’s top scorer appears unfocused, as well as the events happening around him. There is also gossip. tricolor They are so strong that they cannot be reconsidered.

Chivas is not his last chance, as his representative has come out and announced that he has offers Europe, Arabia, MLS and in other clubs Liga MXBut hernandez He is sure that he wants to regain his level in the team he loves and from there get a good point in his career that he deserves.





