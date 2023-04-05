When does Eren Jaeger arrive in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2?

One of the great novelties that was announced in season 2 of chapter 4 Fortnite is that it will feature the appearance of Eren Jaeger, and as the protagonist of Attack on Titan It already made us wait long enough, here we leave you all the information related to its debut within the Battle Royale of Epic Games.

The counter that appears in the character’s window shows that as of today (April 5) there are 10 days left for the liberator of Paradis to reach a new island; that is Eren Jaeger will be available from March 15, 2023.

About Eren Jaeger in Fortnite

Eren Jaeger will be a exclusive character for the battle pass in season 2 of chapter 4 of fortnite. As such, his arrival at the Epic Games title will include a whole gallery of accessories alluding to the series of Attack on Titan.

Spray – Eren Showdown

Backpack – Basement Key

Gesture – Survey Corps Greeting

Pickaxe – Titan Strike

Reaction – Eren’s Determination

Weapon Skin – Exploration Equipment

banner icon

Eren Jaeger will also feature interchangeable styles for when he reaches Fortnite; We can dress him in the Scouting Corps cape or without it (styles 1 and 2) and some rumors claim that we can also see his version as the Attack Titan (style 3). Naturally, both Eren Jaeger and all of his accessories and styles can only be used after meeting certain requirements to unlock them.

Finally we will add that the arrival of Eren Jaeger possibly includes an update for FortniteWell, in the trailer above we could also see that we can use the 3D maneuvering team as a special accessory within the game.

Is everything ready for the arrival of Eren Jaeger to Fornite?

***

