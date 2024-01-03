When does it play, time, channel, forecast and where to watch today’s game etc.

Melgar will meet Aurora from Bolivia for the return leg of the Copa Libertadores first leg at the UNSA Monumental Stadium this Wednesday, February 14.

Melgar Vs. Aurora Live via ESPN. , Photo: Libero Rachana.

The UNSA Monumental Stadium will witness a spectacular match between Melgar Vs. Aurora for the return of the first round of the Copa Libertadores 2024, this Wednesday, February 14, from 7:30 pm local time. The broadcast will be carried out by ESPN, but you will also be able to enjoy the minute-by-minute coverage of the libero. In any case, below we provide you with all the information about the match that will decide which club will continue to advance in the CONMEBOL continental tournament.

Arequipa’s men must win by at least one goal to qualify for the penalty shootout, as they lost the first leg 1–0. If Melgar wins by two points or more it will immediately qualify for the next stage, but if it draws or loses it will automatically be eliminated from all international tournaments at the start of the season.

How did Melgar and Aurora arrive?

Melgar achieved its first win in Peruvian football by defeating Alianza Atlético 1–0 with a goal from Bernardo Cuesta, and advance to the eleventh place of the 2024 Liga 1 Apertura tournament. For its part, Aurora only has warm-up matches because the Bolivian championship has not yet started, so at a certain point the ‘dominos’ should get the edge over the highlands.

Melgar and Aurora have already played in the first leg of the Champions League. Photo: EFE:

Melgar Vs. Aurora: possible alignment

Melgar:Carlos Casseda; Lionel Galeano, Horacio Orzan, Jean Pierre Archibaud, Leonel Gonzalez; Lucas Diarte, Alexis Arias, Tomas Martínez; Pablo Vandeira, Cristian Bordakahr, Bernardo Cuesta.

dawn:David Akologo; Nelson Amarilla Bogado, Luis Barboza, David Robles; Dario Torrico, Amilcar Sanchez, Jair Torrico, Martin Alaniz; Jair Reynoso, Osvaldo Blanco; Mauricio Cabral.

What time does Melgar play? dawn?

Mexico and Costa Rica: 6:30 pm

Peru, Ecuador and Colombia: 7:30 pm

Bolivia, Venezuela and Paraguay: 8:30 pm.

Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay: 9:30 pm.

On which channel to watch Melgar vs? dawn?

Broadcast of the match between Melgar vs. Aurora will be telecast across South America on ESPN, and you can also watch it via Star Plus. Similarly, you also have the option to follow the libero minute by minute.

Where does Melgar vs Aurora play?

Melgar and Aurora face each other at the UNSA Monumental Stadium, this stadium is located in Arequipa and has a capacity of 40,370 spectators.

Join Libero WhatsApp Channel