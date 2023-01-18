When does KRÜ Esports debut at VALORANT Lock//In San Pablo

The first global competition of the VCT 2023 will have the presence of KRÜ Esports and already has a confirmed rival for the debut: Natus Vincere.

Riot Games announced the VALORANT Lock//In 2023a tournament that will be held in the city of Sao Paulo, Brazil, and that will serve to open the global competitive shooter in this new season. The tournament will be held starting next February 13 and will feature the 30 franchises participating in VCT 2023, along with two invited Chinese organizations.

KRÜ Esports is one of the VCT America teams, so it will be competing in the VALORANT Lock//In 2023. The draw placed KRÜ in the Omega Group and his rival will be neither more nor less than Natus Vincere (NAVI), one of the most recognized organizations in the world of shooters.

Date and Time for KRÜ Esports vs NAVI – VALORANT Lock//In San Pablo 2023

The debut -which due to the format could also be the farewell- will take place this Wednesday, February 22, 2023 in a series for the best of three maps against NAVI. The schedule will be as follows in the respective countries:

• Mexico: 2:00 p.m.
• Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Panama: 3:00 p.m.
• Venezuela, Bolivia and Puerto Rico: 4:00 p.m.
• Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay and Brazil: 5:00 p.m.
• USA: 4:00 p.m. (ET zone) / 1:00 p.m. (PST zone)
• Spain: 9:00 p.m.

*The schedule can be advanced or delayed according to the schedule and the rest of the games of the day.

The series can be followed from the official channels of VALORANT, VALORANT LATAM and LVP ES 2 on Twitch and YouTube.

