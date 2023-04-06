When does Milio come out: abilities and launch patch

Although the position of support is one of the least played in League of Legends, regardless of rank or world location, Riot continues to pay close attention to the most important lane in early next to the jungle

After the release of Renata Glasc they will once again release a support for the bot laneIt will be a enchanter with a lot of charisma and it is expected that in the professional field his kit is expressed to its maximum potential.

Milio will be the 163rd champion of the game and will debut in 2023 in terms of releases, with a skills kit very creative that will provide shields, mobility and even suppress CC to allies.





Passive – To the warmth!

Milio’s abilities charm his allies upon touching them, causing the next time they deal damage to also deal a burst of additional damage and burn their target.

Q – Ultra Mega Burning Kick

Milio kicks a ball that pushes an enemy. The ball shoots up on impact and falls on the enemy, dealing damage and slowing enemies in the area on impact.

W – Heartwarming Bonfire

Milio creates an area of ​​empowerment that heals allies and increases the range of those within it. The area follows the ally closest to the cast point.

E – Warm Hugs

Milio throws a shield at an ally, temporarily increasing their movement speed.

R – Breath of Life

Milio unleashes a wave of comforting flames that heals and removes crowd control effects from allies within range.

When does Millio come out?

Milio will be out on March 22, 2023 with the release of League of Legends patch 13.6. In fact, it’s already playable on PBE and available for everyone to try.

He lore de milio

Milio, known as the Gentle Flame, is a young Ixtali who comes from a village far from all civilization. His family was exiled many generations ago and he, thanks to his curiosity and desire to explore, has mastered the fiery axiom, magic that he channels at all times.

Riot Games Official Biography

Milio is a friendly young man from Ixtal who, despite his young age, has managed to master the axiom of fire, as well as discovering the flames of calm. With this new power, Milio intends to help his family end their exile by joining the Yun Tal, just like his grandmother did.

After traversing the jungles of Ixtal to reach the capital of Ixaocan, Milio now prepares to face the Vidalion and join the Yun Tal, unaware of the trials and dangers that await him.