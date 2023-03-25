When does Minecraft Extreme start?

Today starts one of the most anticipated projects of this beginning of the year. Extreme Minecraft will open its doors this afternoon to give us a few days of unique content. It is not for less. After all, we are talking about one of the great titles when it comes to creating content on platforms like Twitch or YouTube. Great content creators like Rubius either Auron They have dedicated hours and hours to a video game that offers us any possibility.

Well, it will be this Tuesday January 17 when the 64 participants start your adventure on the server. Something that we are all waiting for and that is becoming eternal. It will be at 7:00 p.m. (CET) when this great series starts. Come on, in a few hours we will be glued to the monitor watching those 64 people suffer. We will be able to follow the series on the channel of any of the participants, since they are obliged to play live.

Minecraft Extreme has a start date and new rules

As the start date approached, both Auronplay and his team decided to adapt different rules so that all participants have a chance to win this series. And no, although it seems strange, it will not be by teams. Although they can make friends with someone during the adventure, by the time the participants reach the end they will have to fight against the rest to win.

Here is a summary of all the standards presented:

All players will start with three lives . The moment they lose them they will be eliminated.

. The moment they lose them they will be eliminated. The PVP will be enabled at certain times of the day although there will also be an area in which, by consensus, the players will be able to fight.

although there will also be an area in which, by consensus, the players will be able to fight. The administrators will try to tickle all participants and They will test you when you least expect it. .

. Get in out of direct to the server is completely prohibited.

to the server is completely prohibited. You can play a maximum of six hours a day .

. Groups will be limited to 5 people although at the end of the series there will be no group.

although at the end of the series there will be no group. can be stolen other players without making them a constant target.

other players without making them a constant target. Other properties cannot be accessed using objects or bugs .

. Nor can you enter a house that has been reinforced .

. He voice chat of Minecraft is required.

of Minecraft is required. The turrets of the Security Craft They are limited to four.

They are limited to four. can be put traps in one’s own house but not in the rest’s.

in one’s own house but not in the rest’s. After 48 hours of inactivity the player will be removed.

the player will be removed. It can’t be done disconnect during a combat or dangerous situation.

during a combat or dangerous situation. Use game bugs to clone objects is cause for punishment.

is cause for punishment. You can’t use the reinforce to block the path or trap another player.

to block the path or trap another player. Everyone is required to use shaders .

. The farms they are not allowed.

they are not allowed. The tickets they cannot be read live.

At the moment this is what they have revealed although these rules are subject to change as the days progress.

