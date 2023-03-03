When does Premier come out? All the details about the tournament mode that will come to Valorant

Since the release of Valorant, one of the things that the community has demanded the most, apart from a replay mode, is a tournament mode. Just like Clash in League of Legends, fans of this format could soon be in for a treat, as more details have been revealed about Premier.

This is the name given to this tournament mode and it will function very similar to Cash. If you are not a fan of the Riot Games MOBA, we will try to explain quickly how it works:

It is an eight team tournament mode

To play it you will have to get together with four other friends and you will be able to name the team, a tag, a logo…

The average elo will be the one who judges in which range you will play and according to that the rivals will have a higher or lower level

Winners will receive Valorant rewards

When will this tournament mode come out?

This is the million dollar question for many fans. As mentioned in the video, Premier will come out in Act III of this Episode, so at the end of April, beginning of May the beta phase of this tournament mode should come out. Although it would not surprise us if in the LOCK//IN final they gave us more details about it and went even deeper into this topic that the community had been demanding for a long time to have fun and feel like a professional player for a day.

This year was key Valorant for many reasons, and little by little, the shooter riot games tactician is finding a balance in terms of agents and news to add to its various game modes and interface. Now it will be time to count the days of waiting until Premier arrives, and the only thing we ask is that the company has learned from its mistakes and does not have as many problems implementing it as it did with Clash.