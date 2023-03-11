When does Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 end? How long will it last?

The Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 It’s here, and it brings with it about three months of fun and content of all kinds. However, as at the beginning of each season, many of you ask the same thing:how long will this season last? whatWhen it ends? We answer this and other similar questions of Fortnite in this news:

When does Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 end? Date and times

According to the game itself, Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 4 ends Friday June 2, 2023 at 8AM CET. That is, on 06/02/2023 at 8 in the morning in central European time. This date is equivalent to the following in different Spanish-speaking countries:

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 8AM on Friday, June 2.

Spain (Canary Islands): 7AM on Friday, June 2.

Argentina , Brazil , Chili and Uruguay : 4AM on Friday, June 2.

bolivian , Cuba , Dominican Republic and Venezuela : 3AM on Friday, June 2.

Colombia , Ecuador , Mexico , Panama and Peru : 2AM on Friday, June 2.

Costa Rica, The Savior, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua: 1AM on Friday, June 2.

In the Battle Pass tab, the game itself indicates that the season ends on 06/02/2023

This means that Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 lasts 85 days, a little less than three months. As To get all the Battle Pass rewards you have to reach Season Level 200this means that we will have to upload 2.35 levels on average every day. However, as there are usually events and Missions of all kinds throughout the season, by doing the Daily Missions, the most “important” Mission sets that are released and playing without further ado, we will be able to reach the level more than enough. 200 on time without the need to buy levels.

The new season of the game has brought with it a lot of content. In our Fortnite guide we always keep you up to date with the latest that is available, including what is new or what the new map is like.

