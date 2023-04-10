When does “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” premiere on streams?

Long performed poorly in theaters and, just over a month after its premiere, it hits streaming services

Henrique Nascimento Published on 4/5/2023, at 9:45 am – Updated on 4/8/2023, at 11:45 am

After performing poorly in theaters, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” already has a date to reach the streams. Less than a month in theaters, the production grossed just over US$ 120 million (about R$ 607 million in real quotation), a return well below expectations for super-productions such as those of the DC Universe.

In the new movie, Billy Batson (Asher Angel) changes back to shazam (Zachary Levi) to face villains plucked from the pages of Greek mythology books, such as hesper (Helen Mirren) It is Calypso (Lucy Liu), daughters of the Titan god Atlas.

In addition to Levi and Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer (“It – The Thing”), Grace Currey (“Vampire Dad”), Adam Brody (“Bloody Wedding”), Meagan Good (“Monster Hunter”), DJ Cotrona (“G.I. Joe – Retaliation”), Ross Butler (“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”) and Djimon Hounsou (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) return for the sequel.

Along with Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu, they are also in the cast. Rachel Zeglerfrom “Amor, Sublime Amor”, and Gal Gadotwhich returns as Wonder Woman for a special appearance in the film.

According to information released by Amazon Prime Video, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” will be available for purchase and rent on the streaming service from April 25th. Watch the movie trailer:

Which 2023 release are you most looking forward to? Vote for your favorite movie! “Super Mario Bros. The Movie” (April 6)

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels” (April 13)

“Demon Death: The Ascension” (April 20)

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3” (May 4)

“Renfield: Giving Blood for the Boss” (May 4)

“Fast & Furious 10” (May 18)

“The Little Mermaid” (May 25)

“Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse” (June 1)

“Transformers 7: Dawn of the Beasts” (June 8)

“Elements” (June 15)

“The Flash” (June 15)

“Indiana Jones and the Call of Fate” (June 29)

“Mission: Impossible: Reckoning – Part 1” (July 13)

“Barbie” (July 20)

“Oppenheimer” (July 20)

“Blue Beetle” (August 17)

“The Marvels” (November 10)

“The Hunger Games: The Song of Birds and Serpents” (November 16)

“Aquaman and the Lost Empire” (December 21)

Already follow CineBuzz on social media? So don’t waste time!