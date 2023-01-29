When does the February 2023 Prime Gaming Capsule come out in League of Legends

Riot Games is currently in a difficult situation, after the cyberattack suffered a few weeks ago, which caused a data leak from League of Legends, TFT and the Anti-Cheat from VALORANT. Due to this event, the timing of various game updates has been delayed, as was the case with patch 13.2.

Following this, the January 2023 Prime Gaming Capsule time in League of Legends has also been extended to February 16, 2023and Summoners subscribed to the Amazon service will be able to claim the following benefits only once:

• 350 RP

• 5 Mythic Essence

• 200 Orange Essence

• 1 permanent 1350 RP unowned skin

• 5 Champion Shards

• 2 shards of Series 1 Eternals

• 1 x 30 day XP boost

The content of the capsule has been the same for several months, so it is expected that from February there will be changes.

When does the Prime Gaming Capsule in LoL – February 2023 come out?

At the moment there is no date or confirmation that there will be a Prime Gaming capsule for LoL in February 2023, although it is expected that they will continue to be released. However, we can expect a change in its content compared to that of recent months.

How to get the LoL Prime Gaming capsule

The Prime Gaming capsule for League of Legends can be claimed by members of the service, as long as they link their Riot Games account with their Amazon account at this link.