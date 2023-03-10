When does the new VALORANT map arrive?

It seems that Riot Games has decided to start 2023 with fifth gear on. The developer of League of Legends and VALORANT, among others, opens the new year with a mysterious video. From the VALORANT networks, Riot Games has published what appears to be a very early trailer for its new map. In this video we can see Fade, one of the newer agents, sending her shadows down a path lined with multiple buildings. Here we could have the first indication of what the new map will be. Although ValueLeaks It already brings us more information than what Riot Games offers at the moment.

With the date marked on the title, January 5the video does not give us more information than a simple hype he was on a new adventure. While we can relate the buildings to what the environment of the new map will be like, we want more. This is why the account ValueLeaks has come out to give more information about the event that will bring the new map to the game. According to ValorLeaks, the trailer for the new map will be out on January 5th, just like Riot Games invites. Consequently to this output, the day January 6th the map would be available on the PBE, test server, from VALORANT. In addition to the fact that this week we would close knowing something about the gameplay on this new map.

The release date of the new VALORANT map

Thursday not friday*. I though today was Monday. My bad 🙂 PBE is this Friday. Which should contain the new map. —Mike | Valorant Leaks & News (@ValorLeaks) January 1, 2023

Finally, ValorLeaks points us to the most important date, the Tuesday January 10. Tuesday of next week would be the date chosen for the new VALORANT map lands on all servers. By then we should have had a wide first view of gameplays and tests on the PBE. We could even already have content from the different content creators in the community. Thanks to Riot Games, the rod of hype it is more than high at the beginning of the year.