When does UEFN arrive and what can we do with it?

When it seems the game is approaching a critical moment, it ends up coming back. This is the story of Fortnite, the popular battle-royale from Epic Games, for a long time. So much so that we have already seen how it rose from its 'ashes' (it has never stopped being the least bit popular) with plays like the no-build mode.

Recently, it has regained part of that hegemony that EG’s IP claimed to own after experiencing some difficult months and a somewhat erratic season. As? Well, through its new technology Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN). Broadly speaking, it would be a kind of application or tool that allows you to “design, develop and publish games and experiences directly in Fortnite”.

Unreal Editor for Fortnite, the new creative tool for Fortnite

All this using the basic tools of Unreal Engine 5 itself, being able to even import personalized resources and materials if we consider it necessary or appropriate. The system, by the way, is based on the dynamics of the creative mode that we have already seen in recent years, but with a more powerful set of tools and greater creative freedom.

At the moment, this tool is not available, but it will soon be coming to PC. It will be through a beta in which they intend to collect information to determine what works, what doesn’t, etc. That’s why they will start with a beta. It will be available on March 22. Through this, you can: