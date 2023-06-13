When is Coachella 2024? Dates are known and tickets can be bought.

Coachella announces dates for 2024 and tickets can be bought from Friday



By Man Style Editorial

When is Coachella 2024? The dates for Coachella 2024 have been announced and advanced tickets can be purchased from Friday, June 16.





This year’s Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival was just March, but the dates for next year’s event have already been revealed. It’s official, so you can book your flights, plan your road trips, and prepare for the weekends of April 12-14 and April 19-21, 2024. Indio’s beloved festival will also land at the Empire Polo Club in the coming calendar year.

The year 2024 should fill big shoes when it comes to the lineup as this year’s festival welcomed a wide range of talent. The first weekend featured a controversial performance by Frank Ocean on the closing night of the festival, while the second weekend featured a Sunday headlining set from powerful EDM trio Four Tet, Fred Again… and Skrillex. Other headliners included Blackpink and Bad Bunny, while other big names such as Kali Uchis, Metro Boomin and Charli XCX further expanded the genres.

You can buy advanced Coachella 2024 tickets this Friday, June 16 at 8:00PM Dutch Time. Mind you, early risers need an account on AXS to purchase tickets, with general admission prices starting at $499.99 and VIP passes starting at $1,069.

Register now on the Coachella website for pre-sales.