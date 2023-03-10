when is it and who participates

We say goodbye to Extreme Minecraft, but only for a few days, as the finals of the acclaimed AuronPlay and company event will be held shortly. In principle, although it seems that everything was a ‘baiteada’, it seemed that we would have two very different phases: semifinals and final. However, the staff revealed that this would not be the case, leaving out of the question the tweet in which they said that the semis would be on the 4th and that the finals would be held on the 6th.

End of Minecraft Extreme: when is it celebrated

“I lied to you, there will be no semifinal. Everyone alive today in the series goes directly to the final and they will face some Hunger Games”, they expressed through the event’s official Twitter account confirming, in the process, that the final event would emulate the dynamics of the ‘Hunger Games’ books and that, in additionthis would be held for two consecutive days: February 6 and 7.

“Dear and dear, this is over, but on February 6 and 7 we have the final as a Battle Royale”, they added hours later, thus confirming the main axis of the last two days of the series. The question that remains is…. And who will participate?

Who are the participants

Rubius’ death has left us with a ‘lame’ final in the sense that the number of participants is 39, a figure that would have been very round if we had been able to count on him. However, his farewell has been one of the most epic, leaving us a real clip. Regarding the remaining participants, @Tortilla_Land has offered a graphic summary of them based on the design of @dianaChacon_I. It is the following: