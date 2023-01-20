When is Overwatch 2’s story mode released? Answered

For many people who love the lore and world of Overwatch, the biggest reason to look forward to Overwatch 2 was the exciting story mode. This and other PvE content has been promised for the game, which is as exciting a development as Overwatch has had since the beginning. However, as players launch into free-to-play PvP multiplayer, story mode and other PvE content will not be available at launch. When can you expect to get your hands on Overwatch 2’s story mode?

When is PvE coming to Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2’s PvE story mode and Hero Missions will release sometime in 2023. Unfortunately, we don’t have a narrower window than that. Game director Aaron Keller has said that the content will be released “gradually”, so don’t expect to have the entire experience from start to finish in one sitting. More will be added as with PvP, although Blizzard is still “finishing” how that content will be released.

Due to the slow development of Overwatch 2 PvE and the multiple delays it has received since its announcement in 2019, Blizzard decided to separate the free PvP and roll out the constant updates we have seen in recent months. . Love it or hate it, the scope of Overwatch 2 is much greater than the original game, offering a greater scope with more narrative elements each time this story is released.

We’re big fans of Overwatch’s lore and history, so we hope we can get a new reveal on what it looks like and when to expect it sooner rather than later.

