When is Pokémon Stadium released on Nintendo Switch Online?

Pokémon Stadium, the classic Nintendo 64 game, is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online service this month. Here we leave you all the details.

Classic games keep coming to the Nintendo Switch. This month, Nintendo announced that the Expansion Pack of the Switch Online will welcome another great title from 64. We are talking about the legendary Pokemon Stadium.

Pokémon Stadium came out in 1999 and captivated all Nintendo 64 owners at the time. Now, it will return thanks to the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service with its Expansion Pack, which gives access to a whole catalog of Nintendo 64 games.

According to the Japanese company, Pokémon Stadium will arrive on Nintendo Switch Online this Wednesday, April 12, 2023. This means that starting next week, subscribers will be able to relive their childhood with this great classic title.

Here you can see the trailer that Nintendo published:

As you can see in the trailer, Nintendo will implement new features in this version of the classic. The most striking thing is that now players will be able to face off in online battles against other Pokémon trainers. It should be noted that this feature will not be available in the mini-games, which is a bit disappointing.

Now, here comes the million dollar question: will you be able to transfer Pokémon to this new version of Pokémon Stadium? According to Nintendo, this will not be possible. Remember that in the original version, players could bring their Game Boy creatures to Stadium.

“Please note that you cannot transfer Pokémon from Game Boy titles to this version,” Nintendo said.

What do you think? Will you relive your childhood memories with this great title? What other 64 game would you like to see in the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack? Tell us on social networks.

