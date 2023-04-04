Lotus will debut along with the release of the new episode of the Riot Games game

Yesterday Valorant presented its new episode and today officially revealed the trailer with its new map, which will be called Lotus and that it will be available together with the premiere of Revelation.

When is the Lotus map released in Valorant?

It is expected that the new map of the shooter of Riot Games officially premieres during the launch of episode six of the game, which is called Revelation. This new episode of Valorant will be released on January 10, 2023.

When did Valorant come out?

The popular shooter of Riot Games the June 2, 2020 and is currently available only for pc (via Riot Games and the platform of Epic Games).

This map was already available during Friday due to various content creators and professional players of Valorant were able to test this map, before which many of them transmitted through the streaming platform of twitch.

Lotus is a map of Valorant which has three locations, which are points A, B and C, like the map of Heaven. This scenario has characteristics of being an ancient place that literally merged with nature.

In the presentation trailer of Lotus you can see a kind of continuation of the trailer that was revealed yesterday with the presentation of the Episode 6: Revelation. In the video they are Harbor and Astra facing Fade, Jett, Killjoy, Raze and Fadealthough they now have the help of Brimstone and Skye.

During the fight the agent Astra he used his skills that served to show in detail the new map that will be available in a couple of days.

It should also be noted that along with the arrival of the map Lotus and episode six of the game a new battle pass is expected with renewed skins for weapons and player profile card.

In the first instance Lotus It should be available for normal type games, but then it should also be integrated into “ranked” games, that is, those that define your rank in the game.