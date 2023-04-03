When is the new Overwatch 2 hero coming with Season 4?

Despite the huge problems that Blizzard’s game has had since its launch, we have to accept that it is now much more stable. Although it still has many drawbacks and we have many criticisms of the corporate culture of your study, Overwatch 2 is in a better position now that it enters its season 4, which will have Lifeweaver as a new character, we tell you when it arrives and more about him.

What kind of character is Lifeweaver?

he is a character mediumspecifically a distant healer. His abilities are based on the use of plants.

Regarding his story, we know that his real name is Niran Pruksamanee and that is pansexual, which means that you are attracted to other people regardless of their gender. We also learn that it comes from thailand. He is the first character from that country to appear in the game.

When does Lifeweaver arrive and season 4 start in Overwatch 2?

Although Blizzard has not officially announced it, everything seems to indicate that the new season will start on Thursday, April 11, 2022. That same day we can try to get the new character in the season pass. Others believe it could be April 6. We will update this note when they confirm or correct this information.

It seems that this new character is already a hit with the community. You just have to see the comments to the announcement tweet. Most just seem happy because it’s hot without having seen its gameplay.

Finally, remember that you only have a few hours left to get all the rewards of the Pachimarchi event.

Fountain: official account of the game on Twitter