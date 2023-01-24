When is the Xbox & Bethesda Developer_Direct conference January 2023, what games will be shown

Microsoft celebrates this week the presentation Xbox & Bethesda Developer_Direct to display the upcoming games in your catalog.

During the event, some of the company’s most anticipated games will appear in the coming months.

Here we indicate When can you see the Xbox & Bethesda Developer_Direct, when is it aired live and which featured video games will appearincluding whether or not Starfield will make an appearance.

Xbox & Bethesda Developer_Direct date and time

The Xbox & Bethesda Developer_Direct presentation kicks off 2023 with a look at the games coming to PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in the coming months.

The event will air on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 and you will also have news of Xbox Game Pass.

The broadcast time depends on your time zone:

Mainland Spain and Central Europe: 21:00 (CET)

Canary Islands and United Kingdom: 20:00 (GMT)

Chile / Argentina: 17:00

Colombia / Peru: 15:00

Mexico City: 2:00 p.m.

Where to follow the Xbox & Bethesda Developer_Direct

The Xbox & Bethesda Developer_Direct will be broadcast live through various official channels of the company.

If you want to follow the official broadcast, you can watch it on YouTube or Twitch.

From Eurogamer.es we will also broadcast the presentation! We will update this page when we have the link ready for the broadcast, which will start a few minutes before the event itself.

What games will be shown during the Xbox & Bethesda Developer_Direct

Xbox and Bethesda have confirmed at least four games for the event, which will have the leading role of the broadcast.

redfall is the cooperative shooter from Arkane (Prey, Dishonored). His departure is scheduled for the first half of 2023.





Forza Motorsport is the first exclusively next-gen installment in the Turn 10 saga of driving titles. It should arrive in the spring of this year.





Minecraft Legends is a kind of real-time strategy game set in the Minecraft universe. It will be released during 2023.





Even though The Elder Scrolls Online is already available, during the presentation we will see information about Bethesda’s plans for the MMORPG in 2023. We look forward to more information on the next expansion.

Also, once the Xbox & Bethesda Developer_Direct is over, there will be a program dedicated exclusively to the future of ESO.





They have not confirmed if any more game will appear, although from the message it was intuited that perhaps there was room for a small surprise.

Will Starfield appear in the Xbox & Bethesda Developer_Direct?

Microsoft has already confirmed that Starfield will not appear on the Xbox & Bethesda Developer_Direct on January 25, 2023.

As indicated, the next title from Bethesda Game Studios (Fallout, The Elder Scrolls) will have its own program dedicated exclusively to the news of the open world RPG set in space.

Starfield doesn’t have an exact release date yet, but it’s expected before the end of the first half of 2023.



