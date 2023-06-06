When is Wednesday Season 2 on Netflix?

Wednesday The year proved to be one of the streaming service’s biggest successes ever. And of course we all are eagerly waiting for the second season. When can we expect it?

Don’t jump straight home with bad news, not for now. Recording for Season 2 with Jenna Ortega in the title role is currently in full swing. When they are completed, it will also take some time before the series is ready for airing. We’ll probably have to wait until late next year for Wednesday to continue. And yes, it’s still too long.

What happens in Wednesdays Season 2?

There were still some loose ends after the first season.

A hunter turned out on Wednesday. The grumpy teenager has had nothing to do with social media and just received a new phone from her boyfriend Javier, but soon the first bad message arrived. Not that the first hunter who arrives on Wednesday doesn’t care at all, but still.

Tyler

The big bad guy in the first season was Tyler, a murderer who hated the Addams family because of what happened to his mother. Tyler is taken to prison, but manages to escape. So it can only be that Tyler returns to the city of Jericho in Season 2. The fate of Tyler’s mistress, Laurel, was still unclear.

Morticia Addams

Larissa Weems, director of the Nevermore School, has had a tragic end and a replacement must be sought. The most logical choice is Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones), Wednesday’s mother. But Wednesday and Morticia don’t have a good relationship, so this choice could lead to a war between the two.