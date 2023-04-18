When K-Pop Meets Western Pop: The Best Musical Collaborations!

If you’re a fan of Kpop and also enjoy gringo hits, you need to check out this list! Let’s talk about the best partnerships between Kpop artists and Western singers who rocked the charts and won the hearts of fans.

We cannot forget and not start with the successful collaboration of BTS with halsey in “Boy With Luv”which topped the charts in several countries.

Another successful partnership is that of BLACKPINK with Selena Gomez in “Ice Cream”which became an instant hit and has accumulated over 800 million views on YouTube.

And there’s more, the group Monsta X teamed up with the rapper french montana in “Who Do U Love?“, reaching the top of iTunes in several countries.

And who says Kpop can’t mix with hip hop? the partnership of Jay Park with Charlie XCX in “Unlock It” is proof that the union of these two genres can be explosive.

We still have the incredible collaboration of chungha with American singer and producer, Rich Brianin “These Nights”. The song was well received by the public and reached the top of iTunes in several Asian countries.

And finally, another outstanding collaboration was between the Brazilian singer Francinne and the idol Spax In the song “I want you more”. The track mixes the Brazilian pop sound and the contagious rhythm of Kpop, resulting in a success that pleased fans of both musical genres. It’s amazing to see how collaborations between artists from different parts of the world can create something new and exciting for listeners.

These are just some of the best partnerships between Kpop artists and Western singers. What are your favorites? Tell us in the comments!

