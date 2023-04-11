When Overwatch 2 Season 4 Comes Out, Update NewsHalftime

Attention gamers! Today we receive the new season 4 of Overwatch 2 thanks to Blizzard. So lest you miss not a single one of the news that will bring the video game and the rewards that you can get, here we leave you everything you need to know.

new heroic face

The main novelty of this season is the new hero that joins the roster of game characters, Lifeweaverwho will offer important support on the battlefield thanks to his attack skills. healing and useful.

Lifeweaver it’s a thailand scientist who uses biolight technology to heal others and make a difference in the world.

Lifeweaver’s confirmed abilities are:

healing bud,

thorny save,

parting gift,

petaloid platform,

regenerative step,

vital grip

tree of life

thai new year

On the occasion of thai new yearthe first celebration of the season 4 It will be an event that will last until April 25th and will introduce a new arcade game mode called BOB and Lifeweaver.

During this event, players will team up with two other teammates to have a showdown. straight into a 3v3 deathmatch. In addition, throughout the season there will be more themed events, such as Starwatch, Battle for Olympus, Symmetra’s Challenge, and the First Pride event.

The events of Season 4

Starwatch from May 9 to 22 – will be a limited time event which will deliver a new game mode, as well as a new comic

Lifeweaver Challenge – will be there all season and completing it will give us a free Lifeweaver skin

Talantis – from April 25 to May 1 we will know this map created by the community

Symmetra Challenge – from May 23 to 29 – by completing it we will obtain the Epic Gardener skin

Celebrate Pride – will begin June 1

This is how season 4 will affect the heroes

The Overwatch 2 season 4 will also include balance updates for some of the game heroes.

Brigitte he will receive a rework to his ultimate, which will grant a fixed amount of regenerative armor and boost his shield.

he will receive a rework to his ultimate, which will grant a fixed amount of regenerative armor and boost his shield. Sigma, Reinhardt and Cassidy they will receive minor changes to reduce their lethality.

they will receive minor changes to reduce their lethality. mercy He will see the changes from Season 3 reverted and a slight adjustment will be added to how his Guardian Angel ability works.

other updates

Finally, Blizzard has also confirmed that there will be changes to the competitive experience of the game for this season 4.

The players You will no longer see a score drop for leaving matches, and the matchmaking system take individual performance into account of the players by assigning scores to them.

It will also introduce a sreward system daily to encourage a more regular and balanced.

In short, the Overwatch 2 season 4 promises to be exciting for the players of the game, with the addition of a new hero and many themed events throughout the season.

The changes to balance and competitive experience they could also improve the gaming experience for the most dedicated gamers.

