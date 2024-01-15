When the Prime Minister is out of Haiti, violence increases: the port was forced to close its activities

Haiti’s port was forced to cease its activities due to attacks by criminal gangs (Reuters)

Operating company of the main port of haitiBased in the capital, announced this on Thursday ceases its activities indefinitely due to this attack They have suffered losses as a result of increased violence by gangs in recent times.

Caribbean Port Services (CPS) said in a statement that it was “forced to suspend all services offered to its customers” in Port-au-Prince.Malicious acts of vandalism and vandalism Infested by gangs, which erupted on March 1.

A few hours before this, officials had announced to extend it by one month. emergency situation Effective from Monday in the Western Department.

Additionally, the United Nations warned that these attacks also affect other sectors of the country, such as health, which is “close to collapse”.

UN warns violence has brought health systems close to collapse (EFE)

“Many health care facilities have closed or had to drastically reduce their operations.” Shortage of medicines and absence of medical personnel is worrying“, in addition to the shortage of blood, medical equipment and stretchers to treat gunshot wounds, the office of the Agency for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs indicated.

Meanwhile, the situation on the island continues to spiral out of control, Prime Minister ariel henry continue Puerto RicoWithout giving details of the date of his return to the nation he leads.

Henry arrived in the country last Tuesday after being refused disembarkation Dominican Republic, coincidentally due to the lack of a specific flight plan. The President was returning from his trip Guyanafor the CARICOM summit, and kenyaWhere it was agreed to send a UN-approved multinational security mission that would lead the African country and deploy more than 1,000 troops on the island.

Although Henry tried to return to Haiti earlier in the week, it was impossible for him to do so because the international airport was taken over by rebel followers. Jimmy “Barbeque” Charizier,

While violence is increasing in Haiti, Henry remains in Puerto Rico without giving details of his return (EFE)

The Governor of Puerto Rico assured in the last few hours that, although his counterpart remains in his territory, his desire is to be able to return to the country.

Pedro Pierluisi commented, “The President of Haiti wishes to return to Haiti and I think the necessary measures are being taken so that he can return safely, but the matter is in the hands of the federal government.”

In that sense, he referred to the autonomy of his country usa and the responsibility that comes to it – primarily in border, defense and foreign relations issues – and said that “this is a matter that has to do with the foreign relations of the United States government” and therefore, “we really What we do is to cooperate, but the leading voice in this matter is Washington.

A day earlier, the spokesperson of Department of StateMatthew Miller assured that negotiations were held with Henry, although he “was not asked or pressured to resign…” We urge you to accelerate the transition to an inclusive governance structure Acting urgently to help prepare the country for a multinational security assistance mission to deal with the situation and pave the way for free and fair elections.

On its part, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) also intervened in the matter and held a meeting to find a solution to the problem, but, so far, “Any kind of consensus” has not been achieved.

(With information from AFP and EFE)