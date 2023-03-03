When will Hawlucha be released in Pokémon Go? the exclusive Pokémon for Mexico and based on Lucha Libre – Fox Sports

Pokémon Go announced that Mexico will have an exclusive Pokémon in the gamethat is to say, that you will not be able to get this specimen in another country, even if it is from Latin America and it is none other than Hawlucha, the monster based on Lucha Librea sport known worldwide for its Mexican roots, the place from which the best fighters come out.

The most characteristic movement of this Pokémon is the call “Flying Iron”a classic maneuver within this sport and especially in Mexico.

Hawlucha It’s not an unknown pokemon either.because was part of Ash Ketchum’s team (protagonist) in the anime, when it aired pokemon xyz season and played an important role.

Read more: Creed 3 was inspired by Dragon Ball and Naruto, what other animes was it based on?

When and how to catch Hawlucha?

Hawlucha is now available in Mexican territory and will appear recurringly throughout the Republic, so it’s going to be relatively easy to catch the fighter-type specimen.

In fact, the Latin American account of Pokémon Go presented the creature with a typical Lucha Libre poster accompanied by the following text.

“In This Corner… This Pokémon always strikes a pose just before delivering the coup de grace. Find Hawlucha in Pokémon GO and live her adventure in Mexico starting March 1!”.

It may interest you: The Google doodle, very tricolor! This is Lola Cueto, pioneering Mexican artist

Is It will be the first time that Mexico has an endemic Pokémon. However, the company in charge of the game pointed out that there will be no shiny version (different color) of Hawlucha, but you will be able to access other rewards such as choosing your fighting style in the Poképaradas of Mexico and have a chance to meet Scrafty, Machamp or Hariyama in order to capture them.

Find out: They will never miss class! The Manchester City English teacher who makes players fall in love