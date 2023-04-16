When will Minecraft Legends be available on Game Pass and how to play it for free on Xbox

Mojang’s survival and construction game is a phenomenon that doesn’t seem to end, and now it’s about to take a turn of the screw thanks to a new game that changes the way you play, as it bets on the genre RTS (real time strategy). Its launch is imminent and Taking advantage of the fact that it comes out on Xbox Game Pass, we remind you that you can get a free subscription.

Minecraft Legends on Xbox Game Pass, when will it be available?

As usual in Xbox Game Studios games, the expected Minecraft Legends will also be part of the catalog of xbox game pass from the day of its release. That is, you can download it – the game weighs 7.2 GB – on PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One next Tuesday April 18. Next we leave you the schedule in which it will be available in Spain, Latin America and the United States.

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 5:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 1:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 12:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 3:00 p.m.

Chile: at 12:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 11:00 a.m.

Costa Rica: at 10:00 a.m.

Cuba: at 12:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 11:00 a.m.

El Salvador: at 10:00 a.m.

United States (Washington DC): at 12:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 09:00

Guatemala: at 10:00 a.m.

Honduras: at 10:00 a.m.

Mexico: at 11:00 a.m.

Nicaragua: at 10:00 a.m.

Panama: at 11:00 a.m.

Paraguay: at 12:00 p.m.

Peru: at 11:00 a.m.

Puerto Rico: at 12:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 12:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 1:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 12:00 p.m.

How to play Minecraft Legends for free on Xbox?

Minecraft Legends is not a game free to play, so its launch is paid and there is no free version as such. However, as it’s included in Xbox Game Pass, it’s a great time to remind you that you can get subscriptions to the Microsoft service completely free thanks to the Microsoft Rewards program. In this link you have the steps to follow.

In our analysis of Minecraft Legendswe say that “the Blackbird Interactive title is right in its interpretation of the genre to which the Minecraft license is moving. It is a fun game at the controls, easy to play and with the right depth so as not to be excessively dense.. The campaign mode offers a tour of the game’s mechanics as a tutorial, although it is appreciated that at times it tries to go a little further. Capturing an enemy base is an exercise in strategy to match.” In this link you can read the full review and discover everything it offers.

In addition to PC and Xbox consoles, we remind you that Minecraft Legends It will also come to Nintendo Switch, PS5 and PS4platforms on which its release date is the same: next Tuesday, April 18.

