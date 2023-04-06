When will the first person camera come to battle royale?

Epic Games has been preparing a bombshell for a long time Fortnite How is the implementation of the first person camera. Months and months of hard work so that each type of weapon has its own physics, both within Save the World and especially for Battle Royale.

A fairly advanced tool, which we were able to enjoy not long ago, when a important bug allowed to test it ahead of time and see how it affected each weapon in the game. Of course with numerous errors, since it was still being perfected, and its arrival in the game was far from ready.

The bug was fixed, and the shadow work continued. Everything up to numerous leaks confirmed that Fortnite set-up finished have it ready in this Chapter 4 – Season 2. However, the season began, and nothing more was known about this tool.

When will the first-person camera arrive in Fortnite?

But do not spread panic. Really, that Epic Games had the first-person camera ready to launch it in Chapter 4 – Season 2 does not mean that it had to be there from day one.

In fact, we have been in the season for a month now, and there are still another two to go. Specifically until June 2 if there are no changes. So it could perfectly arrive in two weeks, according to the mid-season. Or a bit later, coinciding with some kind of major event or update.

What is unknown at the moment is if, as happened with the bug, It will be an option that we can activate and deactivate to tasteor if it is something that will come to Fortnite required to radically change the gaming experience. For everyone’s sake, let’s hope the former, at least until we test what percentage of players prefers one or the other camera.