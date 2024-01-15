When you shouldn’t exercise if you’re diabetic and why it’s important to check your blood sugar before, during and after training. Health magazine

Exercising is part of healthy habits that everyone should adopt to ensure long-term physical and mental well-being.

It is also essential for people suffering from chronic diseases like diabetes. Patients with this condition, whether type 1 or type 2, require consistent training to maintain stable sugar levels.

However, there are times or situations in which a person with diabetes should avoid exercising so that their glycemic index does not become excessively low and their health is not affected.

5 Easy and Quick Home Exercises That Will Help Poor Blood Circulation in Your Legs and Feet

When should you not exercise if you are diabetic?

When blood sugar levels are between 100 and 150 mg/dL, you can train without any problems. Photo: Shutterstock Photo: Shutterstock

For people with diabetes, “a session includes about 10 to 20 minutes of stretching and strength training, a five-minute aerobic warm-up, 15 to 60 minutes of aerobic exercise at an appropriate intensity, and 5 to 10 minutes of cool-down.” “Exercise should be included. Pressure exercise.” Intensity,” the Heart Foundation indicated.

In-spite of this, Heart Foundation It also states that you should not exercise if you have the following conditions:

The glucose level is equal to or greater than 250 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL).

Environmental conditions are intense heat or cold.

During periods of uncontrolled metabolism.

When insulin is at the peak of its maximum action.

How much sugar should you eat a day? Besides diabetes, excess glucose can affect your metabolism, heart, brain and bones.

It is important to check your blood sugar levels before, during and after training. Photo: Freepik

Remember that each patient’s conditions are different, so you should consult a specialist doctor about what can be included in your exercise routine.

It is also important to check blood sugar levels before, during and after training: if it is between 100 and 150 mg/dL, you can train without any problems; At values ​​below 100, simple carbohydrates should be consumed.

(yo)

We recommend this news