Where can I buy Minecraft Legends cheaper? Discover the best prices

Unlike the previous titles, Minecraft Legends is a strategy and action title where we have to lead our allies to defend the Surface from the destructive piglins, exploring different biomes full of resources that we have to take advantage of in order to avoid their destruction.

Today, Microsoft offers us 3 different Minecraft titles, titles that have different prices and game mechanics, although all of them are based on the original title. Minecraft Legends is priced on all platforms where it is available at €39.69 for the normal version, a relatively high price compared to the original Minecraft.

Buy other versions of Minecraft

But, if we have not yet begun to enjoy everything that Minecraft offers us and we do not quite understand the reason for the success that has led it to sell more than 230 million copies worldwide, we can start with the classic game and later with the Dungeons version before making the jump to Lengeds.

Minecraft

There is little or nothing to say about this classic from the world of videogames where we can create anything that comes to mind both alone and with our friends, in a title that never ends and where the limit is only found in our imagination. . We can download Minecraft for free to try it out and, if we like it, we can buy the different versions available through the following links.

minecraft dungeon

As we can well deduce from this title, Minecraft Dungeons takes us to the Minecraft dungeons where we must fight alone or with our friends to find a large number of treasures and fight against all kinds of enemies to defeat Arch-lllager and save the villagers.

