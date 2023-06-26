Many movie and series lovers wonder how they can watch the movie No Hard Feelings (2023) Watch Online be able to do. In this comedy, a thirty-year-old girl decides to apply for a remarkable job offer: in exchange for a car, she’ll have to ‘date’ 19-year-old Percy before she starts university. Below we explain whether the film can be viewed on streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, Pathe Thuis, Viaplay, Videoland at the time of writing, or whether streaming is possible on any other video on demand platform.

Where can you watch ‘No Hard Feelings’ (2023) movie online?

don’t mind Can be seen in Dutch cinemas from 22 June 2023. Below we have listed whether you can watch it online or not.

pathé home ➡️ Search Directly don’t mind In Pathé Thuis. This streaming service often adds the latest movies to the category first, but the release date is not yet known. If you sign up for free now, you can watch your first movie with up to 60% off. amazon prime video The film is currently not available to stream with an Amazon Prime Video subscription. disney+ Disney+ has don’t mind Not included in its offer. hbo max don’t mind Currently not streaming on HBO Max. Netflix This film is not available on Netflix at the time of writing. sky showtime The film is distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing through Universal Pictures. These are movie studios that are part of NBCUniversal, which in turn is part of Comcast Corporation. So there is a good chance that the company would like to release the film on its new streaming service Skyshowtime, though there is no official confirmation yet. through the game The film is currently not available on Viaplay. ⛔️ Videoland At present this film cannot be found in the offer of Videoland.

Story and trailer of ‘No Hard Feelings’ (2023)

Jennifer Lawrence plays the lead role don’t mind, a sharp, hilarious comedy that she also produces. Gene Stupnitsky, who also directed Good Boys and co-wrote the Bad Teacher screenplay, is directing. On the verge of losing her childhood home, Maddie (Lawrence) sees a remarkable job opportunity: wealthy helicopter parents are looking for someone to “date” their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he goes off to college. Looking for. But Maddie soon learns that a grieving Percy didn’t let himself be killed.

Streaming information about movies

Topic don’t mind Year 2023 Kind movie Duration 1 hour 44 minutes Language English Social class comedy director Jean Stupnitsky mold Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Feldman, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales, Matthew Broderick

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the film ‘No Hard Feelings’ come or will it be on Netflix? No, you currently cannot watch the movie on TV or online via Netflix in the Netherlands don’t mind, In the table at the top of this article you’ll find which streaming services have included this title at the time of writing.

Who are the actors of the movie ‘No Hard Feelings’? biggest roles in don’t mind Played by Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Feldman, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales and Matthew Broderick.

Summary: Sony Pictures release (via Universal)