Where does the aid money for Ukraine come from? These 4 graphics explain it

(CNN) — Russia’s invasion pits Ukraine against a country with a massive army and one of the world’s largest economies. More than $380 billion in direct aid, committed primarily by Western countries through January 2022, has helped Ukraine continue the fight.

This promised help is coming in phases over several years. But with no end in sight to the war, more aid is needed to replenish military supplies. In the United States, the largest single donor country, Congress is deadlocked over approving more aid for Ukraine; The outcome could define the future of the conflict.

To better understand the geopolitical debate behind Kiev’s support, CNN analyzed how international aid to Ukraine has varied.

About 120 billion dollars military aid to Ukraine

Individual countries around the world have pledged approximately $118 billion in direct military aid to Ukraine, in addition to financial and humanitarian aid. According to data from the Kiel Institute of the World Economy as of January 15, 2024, more than 40% come from the United States.

The US Congress has approved about $46.3 billion in direct military aid to Ukraine since NATO countries began rallying support for Kiev a month before a full-scale invasion, data shows. It is part of a total approved aid budget of $113 billion for both defense and civilian needs, although not all of it is earmarked for direct delivery to Ukraine. Some of those funds are meant to replenish US military stockpiles depleted by previous donations of arms and ammunition to Ukraine and to help other countries affected by the geopolitical situation.

A pending bill in the US would send an additional $60 billion to support Ukraine against Russia, although the Republican-controlled House of Representatives has not yet taken up the measure and it is unclear if and when it will. Vote.

Collectively, European Union (EU) countries have pledged $50 billion in direct military aid to Kiev, with Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands the largest contributors. Additional funds have been committed through the EU institutions. The United Kingdom has pledged approximately $10 billion in direct military aid. According to the Kiel Institute, the highest-cost military donations include tanks, anti-aircraft and anti-missile missiles, weapon-location radar systems, minelaying and patrol ships, helicopters, and multiple launch rocket systems.

The United States is the leader in the provision of heavy weapons

According to data from the Kiel Institute as of January, thirty-three countries have pledged arms and military equipment to Ukraine. Many others have offered training and other indirect military assistance.

The number of tanks that Poland has promised to deliver to Ukraine exceeds that of any other country, the data shows, a total of 324. The United States has provided 76 tanks, less than a quarter of this number.

But the United States is at the forefront of assistance with heavy weapons and ammunition, as well as supplying more than 300 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine’s light infantry. The country provided 39 multiple launch rocket systems with ammunition and 301 howitzer-type artillery weapons. Ukrainian officials have said both have proven effective on the front lines.

The United States has also promised Ukraine at least 35 surface-to-air missile systems, only Germany has promised more with 38, and the total number is likely to be higher because some quantities has not been disclosed.

The White House said in early March that it planned to send up to $300 million in a new arms package through a presidential provision that does not require congressional approval. But that figure was described by US President Joe Biden as “not big enough”.

a fair comparison

According to data from the Kiel Institute, the United States has pledged the second most money to help Ukraine overall, including military, financial and humanitarian aid, after the European Union, which has sent a total of about $93.3 billion. . That figure does not include contributions from individual EU member states, which are counted separately.

But the data shows that, unlike some of Ukraine’s smaller allies, Washington’s contribution is 0.3% of its GDP.

The Baltic states bordering Denmark, Norway, and Russia—Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia—dedicated a large portion of their wealth, more than 1% of their GDP, to the war.

That figure includes humanitarian aid, such as ambulances, power generators, temporary bridges, family tents and Starlink terminals for satellite communications.

According to the House Appropriations Committee, the grant is a US$13.4 billion grant, the largest extraordinary financial contribution by a country to the Government of Ukraine to assist with various budgetary and infrastructure issues, including support for Ukraine’s energy security.

Refugee costs rise for Ukraine’s European allies

When expenses related to hosting refugees are included in aid calculations, the contribution of European partners who receive the majority of Ukrainian refugees becomes even more significant. About 83% of Poland’s direct support to Ukraine goes to refugee costs: $22.7 billion out of more than $25 billion.

According to UN refugee agency data, Poland has received the second largest number of Ukrainian refugees (about 960,000 by December 2023) among friendly countries after Germany (over 1.1 million by February 2024). According to UN data, Russia also has more than 1.2 million refugees.

When refugee costs are included in GDP calculations, Poland’s aid burden to Ukraine rises from about 0.7% of GDP to more than 4% of GDP, according to data from the Kiel Institute, while Germany’s For this it is 1.1%.

According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the United States has allocated $6.6 billion for indirect assistance to Ukrainian refugees as part of its approved aid packages, and through various humanitarian programs in the two years since the war began. Has brought about 515,000 Ukrainians into the country. Services (USCIS).