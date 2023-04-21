Where in Mexico can I find a house built upside down – Diario de Xalapa

In Mexico we have many tourist attractions and others that are notbut they still attract the attention of the population, for example, we have the so-called “upside down house” a construction that is located in the center of the country and it seems that the idea came from a video game because its design has nothing to do with a “normal” job.

It is worth mentioning that many times the owners of land or families that fight for the family inheritance, usually have some legal problems, do not have the necessary licenses or permits to build their homebut clinging to the idea of ​​having a heritage, they manage to build it.

We do not know if building a house with this design is safe in its structure since the base is very small and the roof is large.but according to experts, not respecting the most basic guidelines for building a property endangers the inhabitants of the area and also the people who are going to occupy it.

Where is the “upside down house” located?

As is customary, social networks show us aspects of Mexico that we did not know existed, this is how the user of the account from TikTok @kaleonr presents us with a video in which he shows us the “house upside down” which is installed in the State of Mexico and you can see it from the street.

Hence We can see in the clip the young woman who is recording is in a vehicle driving through the area and when he saw the construction he began to record, being a bit far away he had to zoom in to see the structure more closely, which is not at all common in subdivisions in any area of ​​the country.

The clip that the young woman presented on her social networks lasted only six seconds and it has already reached more than 2 million views, its post only reads the message “My magical Mexico” accompanied by two emojis, one smiling and the other surprised, in moments we present the clip that is making many Mexicans smile .

at the moment the clip more than 40 thousand users liked ithas been shared 2,112 times, with almost 700 comments, of which you can find many occurrences, which are aptly accompanied by the audio of SpongeBob saying “we painted the whole house and without dropping a single drop of paint other than… what is that?!”

Among the comments in the publication we find some quite funny Here we present them to you “my Minecraft houses” “then when it falls they want compensation from the government” “what part of Switzerland is this wonderful piece of architecture from?” “inverted pyramid, not even the Mayans and Egyptians dared so much”, among many others, but here we leave the clip for you to check.