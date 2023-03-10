Where is Azealia Banks? Remember the controversies that made the career of the American rapper dilute

Not that you don’t know her, but Azealia Banks is an American rapper who debuted on the scene in 2012 with your first mixtape, “1991”. Irreverent and with a “strong personality”, the artist had the ‘knife and cheese’ in her hand to consolidate herself as one of the biggest rappers in the industry, however, the infinity of fights he picked and controversies he got involved in ended up smothering her talent, causing her to be seen with demerit and even as a “joke”. remember some of controversial situations that she has already played in these eleven years of her career…

Azealia Banks vs Cardi B

“Bodak Yellow” (2017) was the first big hit of Cardi Bresponsible for leveraging your career. Azealiahowever, seems not to have been very happy with the arrival of Cardi to the scene and accused her of using a ghostwriter for composing music. Not satisfied, she still uttered several insults to the newcomer, at the time: “Poor Man’s Nicki Minaj”, “illiterate and talentless rat” It is “caricature of a black woman” were some of them.

Azealia Banks vs Nicki Minaj

Of course, one of the biggest names in rap worldwide would not be left out of the repertoire of critics Banks. AND Nicki Minaj didn’t even escape. The mess happened due to the fact that Azealia have refused to tour with nicki across Europe in 2012, when she was focused on completing her debut album. In the aftermath, the voice of “Super Bass” tweeted about “a bitch is delusional”It is Banks took it as a hint at her. That was enough for the rapper to get angry and criticize Minaj publicly.

Azealia Banks vs Iggy Azalea

Once, the owner of the hit “Fancy” gave a strong statement in which she said that the criticism she had received since the beginning of her career already made her think about suicide. Banks reacted and simply encouraged Iggy’s suicide. Later, however, the rappers seem to have gotten along and even recorded a song together.

Azealia Banks vs Zayn

In the year that Zayn launched himself as a solo artist after leaving One Directionhe became one of the targets of Azealia. Via Twitter, she accused the singer of steal your job, was hit by him and didn’t take it home. She uttered a series of insults to the interpreter of “PILLOWTALK”, including in relation to the ethnicity from him. “When your entire extended family is destroyed by good old America, are you still trying to act like a white boy pretending to be black?”she came to say.

Azealia Banks vs Beyonce

Beyonce was acclaimed by the record “Lemonade” (2016), headlined by the hit “Formation”, an empowering anthem for black women. Azealiahowever, did not like the representation and attacked the artist. “If she wants to help us, she SHUT UP and let the new vanguard of black women emerge, instead of stealing from us”shouted the rapper.

Azealia Banks vs Pharrell

The two artists previously collaborated together on the track “ATM Jam”however, Banks didn’t like the way pharrell promoted the song and fired a series of insults at the artist. “The reason the ATM jam was bad is because Pharrell changed his mind about wanting to be associated with me after he had his return to lite skin”she declared.

In Brazil, we have a ‘case’ of personality that may be following the same path… MC Pipokinha!

There are many differences that separate Azealia Banks It is MC Pipokinha. They are embedded in different cultural contexts, dominate different musical styles and genres, have very different career times and gained fame in ways that are unconnected to each other. Although, both are ‘drinking’ from controversies and more controversies to maintain their space in the media.

As events unfold over the American rapper’s eleven-year career, it’s as if she would always be remembered in a negative way, even if it places a musical masterpiece on the square. And it already sounds like an image irreversibleimpossible to recover. popcornwho set foot on the road not long ago and gained space in the media now, is already following a similar path.

Just this week, the so-called “Queen of shit” has already picked a fight with the class of teachers after an unfortunate speech and caused confusion in a hotel when she found a mess in her room. The MC has not yet broken the bubble of a niche audience that knows her, but the “pin” is already triggered and, going the way that has been followed, it will not be a very pleasant presentation.

Does popcorn Have you thought about it? On how to maintain your career and your media image for the long term? The R$ 70,000 she earns for each of the dances she puts on, as she herself said, are in the account, but what about longevity of your image and the way it is presented? What does she have to do about?