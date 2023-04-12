Where is the basement of the Jaeger Family in Picturesque Square in Fortnite

One of the Missions of Eren jaeger during the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 asks us to find the Jaeger Family basement in picturesque square. This Mission of Fortnite is called “discover the basement of the Jaeger Family in Plaza Picturesque”. On this page of our Fortnite guide we show you where is the basement of the Jaeger Family in Picturesque Square:

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: where is the basement of the Jaeger Family in Picturesque Square?

What this Eren Jaeger Mission asks us to do is the following: in a game of any game mode, We must go to Picturesque Square and enter the basement of the Jaeger Family. It is located in the most southeastern building in the area:

This is the building in which the basement of the Jaeger Family is located

Location on the map of the building with the basement of the Jaeger Family

To get to the basement, all you have to do is enter through some stairs that are on the east side of the building. Or, if we don’t want to get too complicated looking for them, just use our trusty pick to dig through floors and walls and thus reach the basement:

We reached the basement of the Jaeger Family

And that’s it. Once we reach this emblematic place on the map, the Eren Jaeger Mission will be completed. The Quest progress marker should appear on the screen to indicate that we have indeed completed the Quest once we set foot in this room. If for some reason it does not jump, try to enter and exit again.

In the basement of the Jaeger Family we can find a Chest of the Exploration Corps from which we can obtain one of the two new Shingeki no Kyojin Mythical objects in Fortnite: Lightning Lance or Three-Dimensional Maneuvers Equipment.

This is what the Survey Corps Chests look like

As you already know, in our Fortnite guide we update you with the most important aspects of the game, including how to level up quickly or how to complete all the Missions.