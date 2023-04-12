Where is the compatibility of Pokémon Home with Scarlet & Violet?

Since Pokémon Home became the Storage Service that connects all Pokémon games, this has allowed players to continue their adventures with Pokémon they have had for many years (as long as they are programmed into the new Game). Whenever a new installment of Pokémon comes out, one of the first questions people ask is: When will compatibility with Pokémon Home arrive? The situation with Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is different, since it had been mentioned that it would arrive in early 2023. We are already close to mid-April and there is still no announcement to confirm the dates of the update that will provide compatibility.

Possible reasons why Pokémon is taking time

Our theory why it seems that Pokémon Scarlet & Violet and Pokémon compatibility is taking so long, is due to 3 possible reasons and here we tell you all:

1. Assign Teratypes of the Pokémon: The first reason could be that they are having trouble implementing the teratypes for the Pokémon. Depending on the species, the Pokémon can have its type or one of its types as its natural teratype if it has 2 types. These “random” factors seem to make the developers behind Pokémon Home suffer a lot.

For example, I have a Spinda Variocolor in Pokemon Shining Pearl and he’s still stuck inside the game. Given the random elements within Pokémon Home and in some of the games are different, this can affect the Pokémon so this Pokémon Panda with at least 4 billion possible patterns becomes a nightmare to “keep exactly the same”. ”. While the random factor of teratypes is at its worst 50%, it is possible that they are suffering from this. I have been with that Spinda for more than 1 year without being able to transfer it to Pokémon Home due to these details.

2. Pokemon sizes: Another factor that could be determining, are the new random elements of the sizes of the Pokémon. Recently introduced to Pokémon Go and present within Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, There is a range of values ​​between 0 and 255 that determine the size of a Pokémon. Perhaps as with the items we’ve already mentioned, randomly introducing new items can be a headache for programmers.

3. Bad Scarlet & Violet Optimization: Several weeks ago, the update arrived that allowed you to connect Pokémon Go with Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. This update made it easier for you to get Gholdengo and be able to get the different Vivillon motifs in games. While this brought nice additions to the game, it also brought a bug that could corrupt your game’s memory. Although this is already being fixed little by little, the reality is that with Pokémon Home, they could have many problems, so they are being very cautious.

compatibility date

We are definitely moving away from the beginning of 2023, so our bet would go more towards summer 2023. We will have to see but so far it seems that they have nothing to comment on this, so we will have to wait.