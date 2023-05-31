Where is Van Gogh’s famous $62 million painting? , Foreign

One of Vincent van Gogh’s last works of art was auctioned off in New York nine years ago. But the buyer did not turn out to be a buyer. And the painting is missing.

american newspaper the new York Times Delve into the sometimes shadowy world of the anonymous buyers of famous works of art and trace the events surrounding this famous Van Gogh. The search led to tax havens and a fallen Chinese billionaire.

The story began in November 2014, when there was a lot of media attention for a painting by Vincent van Gogh titled ‘Still Life, Vase with Daisies and Poppies’. The work had additional value because it was one of the last paintings completed by van Gogh before his death in 1890. Over the years, the canvas was bought by, among others, a Berlin art dealer and was placed on exhibition for a long time. Albright-Knox Art Gallery in the US city of Buffalo.

It was then sold at a Sotheby’s auction in New York for a record price of $61.8 million. The buyer, Wang Zhongjun, is a prominent Chinese filmmaker, among other things, in the successful war film Fury (along with Brad Pitt) had invested, posed as the owner, and received a lot of media attention for their purchase. But the new York Times It was revealed that Wang was a puppet.

Because around it Van Gogh became a complex web of strange intermediaries. The invoice at Sotheby’s in New York lists a Hailong Liu from Shanghai as the buyer. Mr Liu, however, is a humble employee at the Tomorrow Group, a group of companies owned by Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua (51). So this Jio is the real buyer. Until then he lived a luxurious, but quite isolated existence in Hong Kong.

Xiao runs an offshore network of over 130 companies and is said to have good relations with the Chinese top brass. But apparently it wasn’t good enough, as Xiao suddenly disappeared under mysterious circumstances from his suite at the Four Seasons Hotel in Hong Kong. He was abducted in mainland China by agents in plain clothes.

Last year, the same billionaire was sentenced to 13 years in prison by a Chinese judge for defrauding millions. Why did Xiao buy Van Gogh at that time? the new York Times Suspects that the painting had an additional advantage for someone like Xiao, apart from its value retention, that he could easily move 60 million around the world with it without leaving any trace in the banks.

Van Gogh: ‘Still Life, Vase with Daisies and Poppies’ (1890). © Heritage Images/Getty Images



There seems to be a curse on the canvas, as the painting’s formal buyer, filmmaker Wang, didn’t fare so well afterwards. He had great ambitions, but his film studio suffered heavy losses. Selling the Van Gogh to pay off the debt was not an option.

According to the new York Times The whereabouts of the Van Gogh painting are still shrouded in mystery. Art experts claim that it was offered for private sale. The asking price is now said to be $70 million.

