Where to book Pokémon GO Plus+ cheaper: get the best price

What are the best stores to reserve the cheapest Pokémon GO Plus+ and at the best price? We tell you everything in this guide.

If you want to know where to book Pokémon GO Plus+ cheaperLook no further, because you are in the most appropriate place. Now that the official price of this device that had been missing for so long has been announced, we are going to show you the best stores with the cheapest prices to buy it. Keep reading and discover where to make your reservation!

What is Pokémon GO Plus+?

Before explaining where to reserve this device, it is important that you know exactly What is it and what can Pokémon GO Plus+ do?. This innovative peripheral has been designed not only to make playing Pokémon GO easier, but also to achieve better synergy with the new Pokémon Sleep.

Main attributes of Pokémon GO Plus+

Release date – July 21, 2023

– July 21, 2023 Design – Flat Poké Ball with a large button in the center. Diameter of 64.5 mm, thickness of 18 mm and weight of 50 grams

– Flat Poké Ball with a large button in the center. Diameter of 64.5 mm, thickness of 18 mm and weight of 50 grams Connection – Bluetooth with iOS and Android mobile devices. USB-C port

– Bluetooth with iOS and Android mobile devices. USB-C port Loading time – 3 hours and 30 minutes approximately

– 3 hours and 30 minutes approximately What’s in the box – Pokémon GO Plus+ device, strap with clip, USB charging cable, and manual

– Pokémon GO Plus+ device, strap with clip, USB charging cable, and manual Principal functions – Improve the experience in Pokémon GO by spinning PokéStops and catching Pokémon (now with different Poké Balls), and bonding with Pokémon Sleep to monitor your rest

Where to reserve Pokémon GO Plus+ at the best price

Now that you know the key features of this device, it’s time to discover where can you book it at the most competitive price. We’ve researched the best options for you, and here are our suggestions:

Xtralife – €49.95

Xtralife offers you the more affordable alternative to pre-order Pokémon GO Plus+. You can make the reservation by €49.95becoming the ideal option if you are looking for the lowest price.

GAME – €64.99

You can also opt for GAME, where the price to reserve Pokémon GO Plus+ is €64.99. Although it is not as cheap as in Xtralife, it is still a valid option if you prefer to buy it in a store with a greater physical presence.

The synergy between Pokémon GO Plus+ and Pokémon Sleep

One of the newest things about Pokémon GO Plus+ is its compatibility with Pokémon Sleep. This device will be able to record your sleep and measure its quality, as well as invite you to sleep with a Pikachu that will even sing you lullabies.

On the other hand, The Pokémon Company has confirmed that, with Pokémon GO Plus+, it will be possible pass sleep data from Pokémon Sleep to Pokémon GO, although at the moment it has not been confirmed what exactly it is for.

