Where to find 3D Maneuver Gear, Lightning Lances, and Scout Corps Chests in Fortnite

The collaboration of shingeki no kyojin has already reached the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 and has brought with it three key elements: the Survey Corps Trunkshe Three Dimensional Maneuvering Equipment and the Lightning Spears. On this page of our Fortnite guide we show you where to find Scouting Corps Chests, where to find Three Dimensional Maneuvering Team and where to find Lightning Spears:

Where to find Scouting Corps Chests in Fortnite?

The new Shingeki no Kyojin Scouting Corps Chests in Fortnite are found in the guard towers and in the Jaeger Family basement in Picturesque Square. They are part of the collaboration with Attack on Titan added to the game with patch 24.20, and a Mission from Eren Jaeger asks us to open several:

Survey Corps Chest Locations

Keep in mind that even though these are their spawn locations, apparently they have a random chance of appearing or not. Just in case, thoroughly explore the places where they can appear to find them.

This is what the Scouting Corps Chests look like:

This is the Trunks of the Exploration Corps

Where to find Three-Dimensional Maneuver Team in Fortnite?

The Three Dimensional Maneuvering Team can be found on random ground throughout the island, or inside Explorer Corps Chests. This is what it looks like:

We found 3D Maneuvering Equipment on the ground.

The Three-Dimensional Maneuvering Kit is a Mythic item that serves two functions: it is a weapon and at the same time an object of mobility. We can swing around the stage with it as if it were Spider-Man’s Web Launcher or the Hook Glove with the fire button/key, and if we hold down the aim button/key while we’re swinging, we slow down in the air to , if we then press fire again, we can swing our swords in the air.

We attack an enemy player with the Three-Dimensional Maneuver Team

Where to find Lightning Spears in Fortnite?

The Lightning Spears can be found on the ground randomly throughout the island, or inside Explorer Corps Chests. This is what they look like:

We found Lightning Spears on the ground

With the Lightning Lances we can shoot an explosive projectile that causes a lot of damage to the structures on the stage.

We destroy elements of the stage with the Lightning Spears

