Where to find Chests of The Oaths in Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 1?

The Chests of the Oaths are a new type of chest introduced in the Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4. In this guide to Fortnite We tell you everything you need to know about them: where to find them and all your locations. Let’s go there:

Where to find Chests of The Oaths in Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4? all locations

Oath Chests are a new type of chest that first came to the game in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. They are only found in the medieval areas of the map, which are the ones with green/yellowish grass.. Just below we leave you a map with all its locations:

All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Oaths Chest Locations

Keep in mind that when creating this map we had to make the chests a bit big to make them look good. This means that in some of the points in which we have marked that Chests of The Oaths appear, it is possible that there is more than one.

What items do the Chests of The Oaths Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 1 contain?

Oaths Chests are chests that drop better loot than normal chests.. They usually drop Excaliber Rifles and Shock Hammers, two of the new weapons also introduced to the game in Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4. They will also drop quite a few healing items like Small Shield Potions, Shield Potions, Bandages, Medkits, and Healing Mists. They can also drop Guardian Shields and Scouting Hawks.

This is what the Oaths Chests look like

If we have a hard time finding them, keep in mind that, in the named locations on the map, we can take the area with the banner so that all the chests in the area are marked; We will spot Oaths Chests by the size of their silhouette, larger than normal chests.

